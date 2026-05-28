'Blast' director Subhash K Raj pens emotional note of gratitude ahead of film's release

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Director Subhash K Raj, whose film 'Blast', featuring actors Arjun Sarja, Priety Mukhundhan and Abhirami in the lead, is slated to hit screens on Friday, has now penned an emotional note in which he has expressed gratitude to all those who had helped him make the film.

In a statement which he shared on his social media timelines, the young director wrote, "Hi everyone, Yeah, Blast is releasing tomorrow, a movie, a dream, a duty that has run through my mind every single second for the past eight months. I want to give one final thank you before you all own our movie."

He then went on to say, "Thanks to my director, Pradeep Ranganathan, for making me what I am today. Thanks to Aghoram sir for everything. More than anything, you are one good human sir. For this good heart, dedication, and love for cinema, kandipa namma jeipom sir (we will certainly win sir)."

Thanking the film's creative producers Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi, he wrote, "Thanks to Archana ma'am and Aishwarya ma'am, who always used to ask me, 'Subash, you are happy right?' Yeah, our movie is releasing tomorrow, and I'm saying this with a full heart, I'm completely happy, ma'am. Thank you for giving me this."

He ended the note saying, "Thanks to Venkat sir. I feel like you are another important reason behind AGS's successful journey. Keep giving your 100 percent support to debutants, sir. And expecting your phone calls daily hereafter too, sir."

For the unaware, Blast is slated for release on May 28. The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. The makers had in February this year, announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped.

Taking to its social media timelines, well known production house AGS Entertainment had shared a video link that contained BTS scenes from the sets of the film. The video ended with the cast members feeding cake to one another after the completion of shooting.

Sharing the video clip, the production house wrote, "Locked and Wrapped! #AGS28. Big love to the entire team. We can’t wait for you to see this on the big screen! #AGS28Wrap."

The film has triggered huge interest as AGS Entertainment is currently riding a success wave after having delivered blockbusters like 'Love Today' and 'Dragon'.

Interestingly, music director Ravi Basrur, best known for having scored music for the pan Indian blockbuster 'KGF', is to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a music director with this film.

The upcoming project has been designed as a wholesome family entertainer, say sources in the know. Interestingly, the director of the film, Subash K. Raj, previously had worked as an assistant director to actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan, who had a significant role to play in the successes of both 'Love Today' and 'Dragon'.

Archana Kalpathi has taken on the role of Creative Producer for 'Blast', while her sister Aishwarya Kalpathi is the Associate Creative Producer. S.M. Venkat Manickam is the executive producer of this project.

--IANS

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