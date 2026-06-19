Rupali Ganguly reveals she ‘threatened’, emotionally blackmailed son Rudransh to pose for family vacation pics

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Television star Rupali Ganguly on Friday morning shared glimpses from her recent family getaway.

The actress further in her trademark humorous style, revealed that she had to threaten and emotionally blackmail her son Rudransh to pose for pictures.

Taking to her social media account, Rupali dropped a series of pictures featuring her family from their holiday. The carousel included a heartwarming family portrait, candid moments, and solo pictures of the actress.

In one picture, Rupali is seen posing in a light blue co-ord set paired with sunglasses and statement accessories.

In another picture, the actress is seen standing with her entire family, including her mother, husband Ashwin K. Verma, son Rudransh, and other loved ones.

Sharing the pictures, Rupali wrote, “Work hard and holiday harder. Family vacation mode on, coming soon. Bas pose karo... actually, pose karne ki koshish karo.”

In the quintessential style of her iconic character Monisha from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali write, “"Birthday ki photo abhi post karna .... Oh so middleclass. Rudransh ko dhamki dekar emotional blackmail karke photo khichwana ... oh so sophisticated.”

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress continues to remain one of television's most loved faces.

Her potrayal as Anupamaa in the hit show 'Anupamaa' has made her a household name for years.

She has also featured in several popular television shows, including 'Sanjivani', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Bhabhi', and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'.

Her character portrayal as Monisha in the iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai years ago went on to establish her as one of the finest actors of the entertainment industry.

For the uninitiated, Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of a claimed film maker Anil Ganguly.

She has been working in the entertainment film industry ever since she was a child.

–IANS

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