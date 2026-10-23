Rukmini Vasanth to play Thara in ‘Kanam’ director Shree Karthick's next Tamil film

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of director Shree Karthick's next film on Friday welcomed actress Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her powerful performance in the pan Indian blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1', onboard their unit and disclosed that she would be playing a character called Thara in the film.

Director Shree Karthick, who took to his X timeline to share the update, wrote, "By the blessing of the divine, excited to collaborate with the most beautiful & talented artiste @rukminitweets. A crazy, adventurous heartwarming film is on the way. Just like #okeokajeebitham this film will stay in your hearts forever. #rukmini&friends."

The upcoming film will mark Rukmini's first collaboration with director Shree Karthick. The yet-to-be titled film will feature Rukmini in the lead role as Thara alongside Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan, who play pivotal roles.

The film is being produced by Madboys Entertainment and Siruni Cine Corporation, with Saikrishna Gadwal as co-producer.

Following ‘Kanam’, which seamlessly blended the high-concept premise of time travel with the emotional depth of a mother-son relationship, sources say Sree Karthick has returned with a new project that will bring together a fresh combination of talent and creative perspectives.

The makers unveiled the collaboration through an announcement video introducing Rukmini Vasanth as Thara, her character in the film.

The announcement video follows Sri Karthick, Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan as they work towards finalising the character of Thara. An unexpected notification then catches them off guard, leading to Rukmini’s revelation and offering audiences their first glimpse into the world of the film.

In a refreshingly unconventional approach to a film announcement, Madboys Entertainment has created a fictionalised docu-drama series exclusively for Instagram, drawing inspiration from the challenges, setbacks and experiences the team has navigated over the past 18 months. Spanning nine episodes so far, the series blends real-life experiences with dramatised storytelling, culminating in the revelation of Rukmini Vasanth as Thara.

--IANS

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