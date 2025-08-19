August 19, 2025 8:48 PM हिंदी

Rukmini Vasanth on ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ casting: I wanted to shout it from the rooftops

Rukmini Vasanth on ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ casting: I wanted to shout it from the rooftops

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who works across Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema, has been taken onboard for the upcoming film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, and for her, the experience is nothing short of a dream come true.

The actress is celebrated for her nuanced performance in ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’, and is now set to witness the expansion of the ‘Kantara’ universe.

The opportunity came to her early last year, and it left a lasting impression. Talking about the same, she said, “I was approached for this film early last year. That’s when I met Rishab sir, and he shared the story with me. He was very kind and asked if I would like to be part of this project, and honestly, it was a complete dream come true”.

Having earned Rishab Shetty’s admiration after ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’, the casting felt like a full-circle moment for Rukmini.

She further mentioned, “He had been extremely kind to me ever since Sapta came out. He said some very generous things at the premiere, and it meant a lot to me. So, for him to value my work and then offer me a role in a film that’s so anticipated and exciting, it felt really special”.

But while the news filled her with excitement, Rukmini had to hold onto the secret until the right moment, as she said, “I wanted to shout it from the rooftops as soon as it became pakka. It felt like such a daunting yet thrilling opportunity. But I knew it had to be announced at the right time, so in a way, it became this lovely little secret I carried with me”.

“People kept asking me when my next Kannada project was, and I so badly wanted to tell them. Now that it’s finally out, it feels incredibly affirming and beautiful”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Families of July protest victims demand resignation of Law Advisor (File image)

Bangladesh: Families of July protest victims demand resignation of Law Advisor

Vyom & Saachi Bindra’s Chemistry Shines in Mannu Kya Karegga?'s latest song Teri Yaadein

Vyom & Saachi Bindra’s Chemistry Shines in Mannu Kya Karegga?'s latest song Teri Yaadein

As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

Japan reports 135 cases of potentially fatal tick-borne disease in 2025

Japan reports 135 cases of potentially fatal tick-borne disease in 2025

Germany urges Pakistan to allow return of deported Afghan refugees (File image)

Germany urges Pakistan to allow return of deported Afghan refugees

Anurag Kashyap points guns at ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ makers for making AI-generated film

Anurag Kashyap points guns at ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ makers for making AI-generated film

Fan pretends to be delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, guard has a hilarious reaction

Fan pretends to be delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, guard has a hilarious reaction

‘Villains of the nation’: Bihar Dy CM’s retort to Tejashwi’s ‘Rahul for PM’ pitch

‘Villains of the nation’: Bihar Dy CM’s retort to Tejashwi’s ‘Rahul for PM’ pitch

Anupam Kher feels 'honoured & humbled' standing next to the Chiefs Of Armed Forces

Anupam Kher feels 'honoured & humbled' standing next to the Chiefs Of Armed Forces

Bangladesh: Striking doctors demand safety and justice (File image)

Bangladesh: Striking doctors demand safety and justice