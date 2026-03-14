Rukmini Vasanth admits she prefers fries and burgers over healthy food

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Vasanth recently teased her fans by giving a glimpse of her foodie traits.

She shared a video on her social media account to give a quirky glimpse of her food preferences, revealing what she really means when she says she loves eating.

In the video, the actress is seen munching on a packet of french fries, burgers while a text on the screen reads, “When I say I like eating… I mean,” followed by emojis of foods such as tacos, burgers, pizza and fries.

The next line reads, “Not,” accompanied by emojis of salad, spinach, milk, avocado and apple, hinting that she prefers fast food as comfort food over healthy options.

Sharing the clip, Rukmini captioned it: “It is what it is”.

For the video, the actress is seen wearing a floral strapless outfit and holding a red packet of fries and biting onto a big burger.

On the professional front, Rukmini Vasanth is known for her work in the Kannada film industry and was part of the blockbuster film “Kantara.”

The film, which starred Rishabh Shetty, was also directed by him. It went on to become a massive success..

The actress is now all set for her upcoming movie Toxic. A few months ago, the first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth in the film was out by makers, and it disclosed that she is set to play a character called Mellisa.

This film marks her striking collaboration with South superstar Yash under the distinctive cinematic gaze of Geetu Mohandas.

The movie stars Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca.

–IANS

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