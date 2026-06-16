Rugby Premier League Season 2 begins with grand opening ceremony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) The second season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) kicked off on Tuesday with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of India’s premier professional rugby competition.

Hosted in Hyderabad for the first time, the ceremony also marked the unveiling of the Women’s Trophy, the beginning of a landmark season for the league, which will feature six city-based men’s franchises and the introduction of four women's franchises.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Telangana, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group, Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India, Shruti Haasan, Indian Actress and Singer, and other distinguished guests, who joined players in ushering in a new chapter for rugby in India.

Welcoming the league to Hyderabad, Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Telangana, said, “The Government of Telangana is proud to host the Rugby Premier League and welcomes players, officials, and fans to Hyderabad. Telangana has established itself as a leading destination for major sporting events through sustained investments in world-class infrastructure and progressive sports policies. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote sporting excellence and create opportunities for young talent. The introduction of women’s franchises is a commendable step that reflects the league’s inclusive vision and will contribute significantly to the growth of rugby in India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture & Sports Department), Government of Telangana, said, “Hosting the Rugby Premier League is a testament to Telangana’s vision of becoming a leading hub for sports in India. Through sustained investments in infrastructure and athlete development, we are creating an ecosystem that attracts premier events, inspires young talent, and showcases Hyderabad’s capability to host competitions of global standards.

Echoing the sentiment, A. Soni Bala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) said, “The Sports Authority of Telangana is proud to support the Rugby Premier League in Hyderabad. Through comprehensive operational and infrastructure assistance, we have worked to ensure its successful conduct. Hosting events of this scale strengthens our sporting ecosystem, creates opportunities for athletes, and advances Telangana’s vision of becoming a global sports destination.”

Looking ahead to a defining season for the league, Rahul Bose, president, Rugby India, said, " As promised, RPL 2026 takes the success of RPL 2025 even further. More world-class players, more countries represented (20), and, last but not least, RPL Women. All of this and more result in an even more absorbing, more exciting time for fans and viewers with more games per day, stands that bring you closer to the action, and fan activities in-stadium. Come! See it to believe it.’"

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Rugby Premier League (RPL) returns, featuring elite rugby talent from around the world alongside India's leading players. Over the next two weeks, Hyderabad will serve as the home of rugby in India as fans witness fast-paced, world-class rugby sevens action and the continued rise of the sport across the country.

The HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 will run from June 16 to 28 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

--IANS

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