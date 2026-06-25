June 26, 2026 12:49 AM हिंदी

Rugby Premier League: Delhi Redz secure comfortable win

Delhi Redz secure comfortable win on the 10th day of the Rugby Premier League at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) The 10th day of the Rugby Premier League Season 2 witnessed Delhi Redz secure a comfortable 40-28 victory over the Kolkata Banga Tigers, ending their semifinal hopes in the process, at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Delhi Redz made a commanding start, patiently building their attacks before Nygel Amaitsa broke through to open the scoring. Samuel Asati and Josep Serres quickly added further tries, while Hitesh Dagar extended the advantage as the Redz dominated possession and territory.

With their semifinal hopes hanging in the balance, Kolkata Banga Tigers finally found a response through Vuiviwa Naduvalo before half-time. Serres struck again after the break, but Naduvalo almost single-handedly dragged the Tigers back into the contest with two brilliant individual tries late in the third quarter.

Jon Okeyo restored Delhi's breathing space in the final period, while Naduvalo produced another moment of magic, though the Redz maintained their composure and controlled the closing stages to secure an important win.

Later in the day, Hyderabad Heroes are set to take on the Mumbai Dreamers, while Chennai Bulls will face the Bengaluru Bravehearts in the last match of the day.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Bravehearts defeated Kolkata Banga Tigers 26-21 in a league match and qualified for the semifinals on the ninth day of the competition.

Before that, Bengaluru Bravehearts dominated from the outset as Zain Davids and Akuila Rokolisoa gave them an early lead in the men's section. Shilton van Wyk, Ngarohi McGarvey, Ganesh Majhi, and Magomederassul Magomedov added further tries, while Ben Lasike and Guillaume Bouche replied for Mumbai Dreamers in a comfortable Bravehearts victory.

The Rugby Premier League is conceptualised by Rugby India and introduced in 2025 as the world's first franchise-based league for Rugby Union.

Rugby India is the official national sports body for Rugby Union in India. It is affiliated to World Rugby, Asia Rugby, IOA, and is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport (MYAS). It is responsible for the growth and development of the sport across India.

--IANS

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