Rubina Dilaik urges grandparents not to interfere in their children’s parenting choices, cites MIL example

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik spoke her heart out about one of the most important aspects of her motherhood journey, having a mother-in-law who supports her without interfering in her process of raising her twin babies.

The actress shared how both her mother and mother-in-law have played a positive role in her life by not interfering with her parenting style, and trusting her instincts as a parent.

Speaking about how fortunate she feels, Rubina, in an exclusive interview with IANS, said, “For my mother, I would like to do a 'Sashtang Dandwat Pranam' (praying by lying on the floor with hands folded in gratitude) because she is a blessing, and the same for my mother-in-law as well.”

She added, “Because my mother-in-law ensures that my parenting style remains the same, and my mother ensures that my parenting style is always good for the children.”*

She further emphasized how much it means to have elders who believe in her decisions as a mother. “ I am blessed to have a mother who believes in what I am doing for my children.”

Sharing her thoughts on what the role of grandparents should ideally be, Rubina added, “I believe that all the grandparents should be of that opinion, that what our children are doing is right for their children.”

Talking about the actress, Rubina is a mother to twin baby girls who were born in 2024.

The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla are often seen sharing posts featuring their children on their social media accounts.

On the professional front, Rubina who is all set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, will be flying off to Cape Town in South Africa for its shoot.

The actress who will be away from her baby twin girls for 40 days, also mentioned that it is going to be extremely tough for her as a mother to stay away from their physical touches and hugs.

–IANS

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