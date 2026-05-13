‘ABCD’ star Lauren Gottlieb credits ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ for shaping her global career

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) As “So You Think You Can Dance” has concluded after 18 years, actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who participated in the third season of the dance-based show as a contestant, said that the platform not only changed her life but also paved the way for her global journey into films.

Lauren, who made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2013 with the film “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance”, took to Instagram, where she shared a video footage of herself from the dance competition show, which first premiered in 2005.

Taking to the caption section, the actress penned her thoughts about the show coming to an end.

She wrote: “The end of an era. So You Think You Can Dance has officially ended after 18 seasons.”

Lauren shared that she “was just an 18 year old girl from Arizona when I stepped onto that stage for Season 3, back in 2007!! Not only was I part of my season, but I was lucky enough to come back again and again for the All-Star seasons too.”

She added: “SYTYCD was my home for so many years. But I could have never imagined how the show would completely change my future. Because SYTYCD aired globally, Remo D’Souza saw me and cast me for ABCD. A global journey was born because of DANCE.”

19 years later, Lauren says she still has “moments like two days ago when a flight attendant stopped me and said ‘OMG, I love you all the way back from So You Think You Can Dance!’ That’s cultural impact if I’ve ever seen it!!”

“Dance transcends language, borders, and every other barrier we try to put between each other. Dance reaches straight to the heart. And that’s exactly what this show did for so many people around the world,” she added.

Lauren thanked every member of the show.

“To every single person who made this show what it was, cast, crew, choreographers, judges, our parents, and our fans - Thank you Thank you for the memories and all the moments that changed our lives forever. Now tell me your favorite memory, performance, or season in the comments…Let’s have one big SYTYCD party down there.”

Regarding Lauren, after her debut in 2013, she was seen as a runner-up on the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, alongside choreographer and partner Punit Pathak. She also judged the show's eighth season.

In 2016, Lauren made her Punjabi debut with Ambarsariya and was last seen in the 2025 film Single Salma, which stars Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.

--IANS

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