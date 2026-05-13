Fresh FIR lodged over 'inflammatory' social media posts linked to Noida workers' protest

Noida, May 13 (IANS) Another FIR has been registered in connection with the circulation of allegedly inflammatory and misleading social media posts related to the violent workers' protest that took place in Noida last month, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the latest FIR has been lodged against specific Facebook accounts and a YouTube channel following a written complaint submitted by the local police outpost in-charge under the jurisdiction of the Surajpur Police Station.

The case has been registered against the Facebook accounts 'tarunai.ketarane' and 'TheCARWAN', along with the YouTube channel 'Jansatta'.

Police alleged that the accused had circulated videos and posts containing misleading information targeting the police administration and the state government in connection with the labour unrest and subsequent violence.

According to the FIR, authorities fear that the circulation of such content could provoke anger among workers and adversely impact law and order in the region.

Officials stated that the social media posts are being examined as part of the broader investigation into the violence that broke out during labour protests in Noida on April 13.

Earlier, on May 7, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the workers' protest and the violence that followed in areas falling under the Phase-2 and Sector 63 police station limits.

Officials said the inquiry aims to establish a clearer sequence of events surrounding the protest, including whether the demonstrations were spontaneous or organised, and to determine accountability wherever necessary.

The clashes on April 13 had disrupted law and order in parts of Noida, following which the police resorted to what officials described as "mild force" to disperse the protesters.

Initial reports had indicated that the unrest emerged during labour demonstrations demanding wage revisions, but several questions remained regarding the exact trigger behind the violence and whether there had been any deliberate instigation.

The protests were part of a series of labour-related agitations reported in industrial areas of Noida and Greater Noida in recent months, largely linked to issues such as wage disputes, layoffs and working conditions.

While most demonstrations had remained peaceful, the escalation into violence during the April 13 protests had raised concerns within the district administration and law enforcement agencies.

Last month, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force jointly arrested the main accused in connection with the violence.

The accused, identified as Aditya Anand, was arrested from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu after allegedly remaining absconding since the incident.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

According to officials, Anand was allegedly involved in organising provocative activities and instigating violence during labour sit-ins and demonstrations in the district.

Investigations into the role of social media platforms, online accounts and individuals allegedly involved in spreading provocative content related to the protests are still underway, officials added.

--IANS

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