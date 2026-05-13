1998 Pokhran tests demonstrated India's unwavering resolve to world: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 demonstrated India's unwavering resolve to the world and showcased that no power can bend the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On this very day in 1998, the nuclear tests conducted by India demonstrated to the world just how unwavering our nation's resolve is! After the May 11 tests, the entire world brought pressure to bear on India, but we demonstrated that no power can bend India."

Pokhran-II, or Operation Shakti, was a series of five underground nuclear tests conducted by India in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The tests occurred over two days: May 11 (three tests) and May 13 (two tests).

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee authorised the tests, with key scientific leadership from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and the Atomic Energy Commission. These tests established India as a nuclear-armed state, officially declared on May 11, now celebrated annually as National Technology Day.

Earlier on May 11, during the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, PM Modi recalled the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran on May 11, 1998, highlighting India's firm and resolute resolve to take forward its nuclear ambitions despite immense pressure from world powers.

He said that India conducted two nuclear tests in 1998, first on May 11 and then on May 13 and asserted that no power in the world could make the country and its citizens bow before external forces.

invoked the 1998 nuclear tests -- one of the defining moments in the country's history to highlight India's rise as a global power under the leadership of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"On May 11, India conducted three nuclear tests in Pokhran. Our scientists showcased the country's might and prowess before the world. This sent shockwaves across the world," he said, addressing the gathering after 'Kumbhabhishek' at the Somnath temple.

He stated that the global powers took a grim view of our nuclear prowess and imposed a lot of economic sanctions and restraints.

"Anybody would have been shaken by this when global powers gang up against you. But we are made of different soil. After May 11, the world powers stepped up their vigil, but our scientists had done the job. Again, on May 13, two more nuclear tests were conducted. That day, the world will come to know the "atal" (resolute) will of India's political leadership," PM Modi said.

He said that there was immense pressure on the country, but under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP government had shown that the national interests reign supreme for us, and no power in the world could force us to bow down.

The Prime Minister also elucidated on the naming of the nuclear mission as 'Operation Shakti', stating that it marked India's growing self-belief and strategic positioning despite hurdles.

--IANS

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