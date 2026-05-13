Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi calls ‘Ishima’ Divyanka Tripathi an ‘iron woman'

Mumbai May 13 (IANS) Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who became a household name as Ruhi in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently spoke about her bond with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who essayed the role of her mother, Ishima, in the show.

Talking about Divyanka, Ruhaanika, in an exclusive interview with IANS, said, “She is made of steel. She is an iron woman, and there is nothing she can’t do.”

Ruhaanika who is all set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, shared how Divyanka guided her like a mother and helped her stay calm and confident during an important phase.

“She has sat down and explained me every pointer to how I need to stay in a very calm state of mind and not panic, and instead relax and take it on.”

Talking about Ruhaanika, the young girl was only around six years old when she started playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Despite being so little, Ruhaanika quickly became one of the most loved child actors on Indian television.

Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the show which aired in 2013, was a family drama that revolved around relationships, love, and emotional bonds.

Divyanka played the role of Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla, lovingly called Ishima, who became a mother figure in Ruhi’s life. Their on-screen bond as Ishima and Ruhi was loved by audiences and became one of the biggest reasons behind the show’s success.

The show also starred Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Neena Kulkarni and others.

The show was produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

The young girl who recently completed her 10th boards, revealed that she is the youngest participant in the history of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

–IANS

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