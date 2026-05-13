Lisa Ray on how ‘Four More Shots Please!’ brought visibility to bipolar disorder struggles

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) On Mental Health Awareness Month, actress Lisa Ray has spoken about how her character, Samara Kapoor from the series “Four More Shots Please!”, sparked a conversation about the struggles of bipolar disorder.

Lisa shared a handful of scenes featuring her as Samara from the show, which follows four unapologetically flawed women as they live, love, make mistakes and discover.

The quinquagenarian wrote on Instagram’s caption section: “Mental Health Awareness Month reminds us that healing isn’t linear, and stories matter. One character that really brought that truth to life was Samara Kapoor from Four More Shots Please.”

Talking about playing highs, emotional crashes, loneliness, and vulnerability, the actress added: “Her journey with bipolar disorder showed the highs, the crashes, the confusion, and the loneliness that can come with living inside a mind that feels unpredictable.”

“Some of her scenes were difficult to watch because they felt real — the impulsiveness, emotional spirals, moments of vulnerability, and the way mental health struggles can affect relationships, work, and self-worth.”

Lisa added: “What made Samara’s storyline important wasn’t perfection — it was visibility. Seeing a woman openly navigating bipolar disorder on screen helped push conversations around mental health beyond stigma and silence, especially in communities where these topics are often brushed aside.”

Lisa stressed that mental illness does not define a person’s value, strength, or ability to be loved.

“Compassion, support systems, therapy, medication, and honest conversations matter.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, check in on your people, speak gently to yourself, and remember that asking for help is never weakness.”

Four More Shots Please! is directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana. It stars an all-women-protagonist featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo.

--IANS

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