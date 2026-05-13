May 13, 2026 10:25 AM हिंदी

Betis book Champions League spot with win over Elche

Betis books Champions League spot with win over Elche

Madrid, May 13 (IANS) Real Betis secured fifth place in La Liga and a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League with a 2-1 home win over Elche, while Celta Vigo's hopes ended with a 3-2 defeat at home to a resurgent Levante.

Pablo Fornals was the standout performer for Betis, setting up Cucho Hernandez for the opening goal in the ninth minute before scoring the winner with a superb curling shot from outside the penalty area in the 68th.

Elche equalised through Hector Fort in the 41st minute, but their hopes of mounting another fightback suffered a major blow when Leo Petrot was sent off with a straight red card for a late challenge on Antony.

The result confirmed Betis' first Champions League appearance in 21 years.

Levante climbed out of the bottom three after coming from behind twice to beat Celta Vigo, a result that ended Celta's hopes of catching Betis.

Ferran Jutgla scored for Celta in the fourth and 48th minutes, but Kervin Arriaga and Adrian de la Fuente leveled twice before Roger Brugue scored the goal that could prove vital in Levante's relegation battle.

Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth scored as Atletico Madrid won 2-1 away to Osasuna.

Osasuna lost winger Raul Moro to injury in the 37th minute, while Atletico Madrid was reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Marcos Llorente was shown a second yellow card.

Kike Barja scored for Osasuna in the 91st minute, but there was no time for the home side to find an equaliser.

--IANS

bc/

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