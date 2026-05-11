May 11, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Rubina Dilaik says ‘feminism is pointless’ unless a man lets his woman’s identity bloom

Rubina Dilaik says ‘feminism is incomplete’ unless a man gives his woman’s identity to bloom

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik shared her thoughts on feminism and the balance between masculine and feminine energies.

The actress highlighted how true feminism can only exist when a man gives a woman the space to discover and build her own identity.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rubina said, “Unless a man gives his woman’s identity a chance to bloom, no matter how loudly we scream feminism, it’s not possible.

Drawing a spiritual parallel, and how the energies of Shakti and Shiva work in harmony, just like partners in a relationship, Rubina said, “The masculine and feminine energies have to work in duality for us to truly believe in balance. When Shakti has to show her strength, Shiva will be seen. And when Shiva has to reflect masculinity, Shakti will be seen. It is a beautiful balance between the two powers.”

She further explained how relationships evolve with time and how both partners take turns supporting each other, citing her own example with husband Abhinav Shukla.

“There will be phases in life where he will be building something and I will support him, and there will be phases where I am building my dreams and he will support me. When you acknowledge that, it creates a strong value system for the family.”

Rubina who is all set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, will be flying off to Cape Town in South Africa for its shoot.

The actress who will be away from her baby twin girls for 40 days, also mentioned that it is going to be extremely tough for her as a mother to stay away from their physical touches and hugs.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Barca secures La Liga title with Clasico win

Barca secures La Liga title with Clasico win

Urvashi Rautela on ‘Inspector Avinash’: It demands emotional honesty more than visual perfection

Urvashi Rautela on ‘Inspector Avinash’: It demands emotional honesty more than visual perfection

Sensex, Nifty fall 1 pc in early trade as US-Iran tensions keep oil prices elevated

Sensex, Nifty fall 1 pc in early trade as US-Iran tensions keep oil prices elevated

No Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood as Australia name squads for Pakistan & Bangladesh white-ball tour

No Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood as Australia name squads for Pakistan & Bangladesh white-ball tour

Anupam Kher revisits SRK-Kajol’s ‘DDLJ’ train scene spot: Felt time had paused

Anupam Kher revisits SRK-Kajol’s ‘DDLJ’ train scene spot: Felt time had paused

India projected to clock 6.6 pc GDP growth in FY27 despite global headwinds: SBI Research

India projected to clock 6.6 pc GDP growth in FY27 despite global headwinds: SBI Research

Sandra Bullock says ‘sorry’ to her mother for being ‘such a brat’

Sandra Bullock says ‘sorry’ to her mother for being ‘such a brat’

Nick Jonas calls his ‘Jaan’ Priyanka Chopra as the ‘wind beneath his wings’, pens heartfelt Mother’s Day note

Nick Jonas calls his ‘Jaan’ Priyanka Chopra as the ‘wind beneath his wings’, pens heartfelt Mother’s Day note

Angad Bedi wishes ‘Mrs Bedi’ Neha Dhupia on eighth wedding anniversary

Angad Bedi wishes ‘Mrs Bedi’ Neha Dhupia on eighth wedding anniversary

Mos Pabitra Margherita holds bilateral talks with Costa Rican FM Manuel Tovar, reaffirms strong partnership

Mos Pabitra Margherita holds bilateral talks with Costa Rican FM Manuel Tovar, reaffirms strong partnership