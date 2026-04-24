RSS General Secretary Hosabale outlines global vision rooted in culture, social cohesion at Hudson Institute

Washington, April 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale outlined a broader global vision rooted in civilisational identity, social cohesion and people-to-people engagement, even as he avoided direct commentary on New Delhi’s foreign policy.

Speaking at a fireside chat at the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said the RSS does not engage in day-to-day government policy decisions, including on Pakistan. “RSS doesn’t get into this politics of the government of India… things and peace that is in the interest of India, and we are in alignment,” he said in response to a question.

He mentioned that the organisation’s role is not to shape state policy. “Ours doesn’t get into this politics… that is in the interest of India, and we are in alignment with that,” he reiterated.

Responding to a question on Pakistan, Hosabale pointed to deeper structural issues in India’s neighbourhood, suggesting that tensions stem from historical and political factors rather than civilisational divides. “Tensions are there because of various factors… the political leadership of neighbouring countries many times… have not come to… trust,” he said.

He drew a distinction between governments and societies, arguing that cross-border social ties remain resilient. “People to people relation with neighbouring countries is still, even today, one of the best,” he said, adding that “the problem is only one neighbouring country… which is born out of the Indian womb.”

Beyond Pakistan, Hosabale laid out what he described as a civilisational worldview guiding the RSS, anchored in the idea of unity across diversity and a universal outlook. “We see that the whole world is one family and all are brothers and sisters,” he said, rejecting notions of cultural supremacy.

He emphasised that Hindu identity, as understood by the RSS, is “a civilisational identity, not a religious one,” adding that it is based on “world view, human relation with nature and historic facts” rather than faith-based exclusion.

On global engagement, Hosabale highlighted the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding, particularly between India and the West. He said the RSS has expanded its outreach to “thinking and influencing sections… particularly the Western countries,” to explain its work and worldview.

He stressed that stronger international partnerships must be built on “mutual trust… mutual respect and recognising the needs of each,” warning that the absence of such mutuality could weaken long-term cooperation.

At the societal level, he argued that lasting stability—both within countries and globally—depends on strengthening social cohesion and shared values.

Among the priorities Hosbale outlined were “social harmony,” “eco friendly life,” “family values,” and “civic duties,” which he described as “universal” principles applicable beyond India.

Hosabale said these ideas are central to the RSS’s vision of nation building and global engagement. “A nation has to be strong and self confident… then only we can serve humanity wherever there is misery and hardship,” he said.

The remarks came during the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference, which examined India’s evolving role in global affairs and its partnerships with major powers.

--IANS

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