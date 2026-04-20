RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend Tripura temple consecration​

Agartala, April 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Agartala on Monday to participate in the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Maa Chinmayi Soundarya Temple in West Tripura’s Mohanpur on April 21​

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Fakira Mura in Mohanpur, coinciding with the observance of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti.​

According to Amit Rakshit, President of the Chinmaya Seva Trust under Chinmaya Mission International, both the Prana Pratishtha and Kumbha Abhishekam rituals will be conducted during the event, which is expected to draw devotees and spiritual seekers from across the region.​

Several prominent dignitaries are expected to attend, including Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha. Organisers believe the presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief and other leaders will enhance the significance of the occasion.​

Rakshit noted that the temple is a unique spiritual structure dedicated to Maa Tripura Sundari. Constructed using 27 black stone pillars sourced from Tamil Nadu, the design symbolises the 27 Nakshatras of Hindu astrology.

Notably, the temple has no conventional roof, representing an open connection with the divine.​

At the sanctum stands a 15-foot black stone idol of the deity, accompanied by a smaller idol modelled after the famed Tripura Sundari Temple for daily worship. The temple complex also features inscriptions of Saundarya Lahari and other devotional texts, adding spiritual and cultural depth.​

Priests from Nepal, selected through a rigorous process, will officiate the rituals to ensure authenticity and adherence to tradition.​

Tuesday’s ceremony is expected to mark a significant moment in Tripura’s spiritual landscape, blending devotion, heritage, and architectural elegance. With national leaders and spiritual figures converging, Fakira Mura is poised to become a focal point of faith and cultural pride.​

Meanwhile, the historic Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas revered by Hindus, is located in Udaipur in southern Tripura’s Gomati district.

Developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive Scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry, the 524-year-old shrine has recently undergone redevelopment at a cost exceeding Rs 54 crore.​

The Central government contributed Rs 34.43 crore, while the Tripura government provided Rs 17.61 crore for the project.

The temple, built in 1501 by erstwhile Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India and the third such shrine in eastern India after the Kali temple at Kalighat in Kolkata and the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.​

Following 517 years of monarchy, on October 15, 1949, the princely state of Tripura merged with the Indian Union after an agreement signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi and the then Governor-General of India.​

--IANS

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