RSS Chief defends Sangh's role in freedom struggle, rejects militancy label

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat robustly defended the organisation's historical contributions to India's independence movement on Thursday, dismissing longstanding allegations of non-participation and militancy as "false" and "foolish."

Addressing queries on why the RSS is branded a militant group and its purported absence from the freedom struggle, Bhagwat asserted that the Sangh's non-violent ethos has enabled it to grow to over 75 lakh members across India.

"False allegations have been exposed. Any organisation that adopts violence cannot reach 75 lakh Indians. It is foolishness; it is like a smooth coin after long circulation," Bhagwat remarked, likening the RSS's enduring presence to a well-worn currency that retains its value through peaceful means.

He highlighted the credentials of RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a dedicated freedom fighter.

"Dr. Hedgewar was a freedom fighter. He was jailed twice during the freedom movement and even led the movement in Vidarbha," Bhagwat said.

He referenced Hedgewar's involvement in revolutionary activities, including singing patriotic songs of that era, "Paththar Saare Bomb Banenge..." to inspire resistance against British rule.

Bhagwat delved into specific instances of RSS involvement, particularly during 1942 in the uprisings at Ashti and Chimur in Maharashtra, where revolutionaries sacrificed their lives.

"There were 11 people; seven of them were from the Sangh," he noted. These events, marked by fierce anti-colonial protests, saw RSS volunteers at the forefront, though the RSS avoided public credit.

He cited other examples of covert support; Freedom fighter Basant Dada Patil escaped jail with arrangements by Patwardhan, while revolutionary Aruna Asaf Ali found refuge in the home of Lala Hansraj, an RSS associate.

"Being a Sangathan member, the Sangh did not publicly participate but has extensively supported," Bhagwat explained, emphasising the RSS's strategy of behind-the-scenes aid to those who were actively participating in the freedom movement.

For detailed accounts, Bhagwat recommended Rakesh Sinha's book "Hedgewar Charitra," which chronicles the Sangh's participation in the freedom struggle.

"Sangh always advocates social movements; we support and participate in any social movement, but we do not take credit. All RSS workers are expected to join them in good deeds, and they do so," he added.

Shifting to the present, Bhagwat stated, "We want now overall development."

He described the RSS's core achievement as "creating workers to do good work," vowing that the Sangh will not cease until its mission is complete.

"Sangh had no plan, but Sangh had 'Shakhas'," he said, referring to the grassroots branches that foster discipline and service.

The RSS, founded in 1925, has often faced criticism from opponents like the Congress for allegedly sympathising with colonial powers or prioritising Hindu nationalism over direct anti-British activism.

--IANS

sktr/dan