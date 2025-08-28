RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reasserts Hindu Rashtra vision (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) At the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the national capital on Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaffirmed the Sangh’s long-held vision of India as a “Hindu Rashtra.”

He framed the concept as culturally inclusive and spiritually rooted, and insisted that the idea does not require official endorsement, as it has already been sanctified by sages and saints.

“If not accepted, there will be loss,” he warned, suggesting that denial of India’s civilisational ethos could lead to societal fragmentation.

Bhagwat’s remarks come amid renewed debate over the RSS’s ideological positioning and its role in shaping national discourse.

He was unequivocal in stating that the Hindu Rashtra envisioned by the Sangh is not antagonistic to any community.

“The RSS imagination of Hindu Rashtra is neither in opposition to anyone nor does it intend to leave out anyone,” he said, reiterating that the term “Hindu” reflects a cultural and civilizational identity rather than religious exclusivity.

His speech built on recent assertions that all inhabitants of Akhand Bharat - an expansive civilizational geography stretching beyond present-day India - share the same DNA for over 40,000 years.

“Everyone in Akhand Bharat is a Hindu,” Bhagwat declared, positioning the identity as a unifying force rooted in shared traditions and values.

“Hindu Rashtra does not mean excluding anyone,” he added, pushing back against interpretations that cast the concept as divisive.

“It is not ‘Hindu versus others.’ It is an egalitarian framework that includes all who share in the cultural ethos of this land.”

He urged listeners to separate the idea of Hindu Rashtra from political rhetoric, arguing that it must be understood through the lens of history, spirituality, and social harmony.

The RSS chief also addressed demographic concerns, identifying religious conversion and illegal migration as factors contributing to what he termed a “demographic imbalance.”

While acknowledging government efforts to curb illegal immigration, Bhagwat called for greater societal vigilance.

“The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part,” he said. In a notable clarification, Bhagwat emphasised that his call for prioritising jobs for Indian citizens includes Muslims.

“We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims,” he said, underscoring the inclusive thrust of his message while maintaining a firm stance on national integrity.

The centenary celebrations mark a significant moment for the RSS, which has evolved from a cadre-based cultural organisation into a powerful ideological force with deep influence across India’s political and social landscape.

Bhagwat’s address, delivered to a packed audience of swayamsevaks, scholars, and dignitaries, was both a reaffirmation of foundational principles and a strategic articulation of the Sangh’s contemporary relevance.

As the RSS enters its second century, Bhagwat’s speech signals a continued emphasis on cultural nationalism, social cohesion, and vigilant citizenship - an ideological triad that will likely shape its engagement with India’s evolving polity.

