May 30, 2026 10:26 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff pens heartfelt birthday wish for ‘King Uncle’ co-star Paresh Rawal on 71st birthday

Jackie Shroff pens heartfelt birthday wish for ‘King Uncle’ co-star Paresh Rawal on 71st birthday

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took to social media, on the 30th of May, to extend warm birthday wishes to fellow industry colleague and actor Paresh Rawal on the latter's 71st birthday.

Sharing a portrait of the veteran star on his social media account, Jackie wrote, “Warm Wishes!” along with the hashtag #HappyBirthday.

Talking about Paresh Rawal, the actor has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over four decades and is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema.

Some of his most iconic characters include Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from 'Hera Pheri' and 'Phir Hera Pheri', Teja from 'Andaz Apna Apna', Kanji Lalji Mehta from 'OMG – Oh My God!', and also his acclaimed performances in films such as 'Sir', 'Tamanna', 'Sardar', 'Hungama', 'Welcome', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal have shared screen space in several films over the years, including 'King Uncle', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Milan', ‘Hulchul’ and 'Malamaal Weekly', among others.

Known for his humility and affectionate nature, Jackie Shroff is probably the only actor in Bollywood who rarely misses to pay tribute to fellow artists on birthdays, birth anniversaries, and death anniversaries, and honouring important personalities, especially from the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Jackie was recently seen in the fantasy adventure film, ‘The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman, which released in May 29.

The movie is a Hindi-language sci-fi fantasy film directed by Manish Saini, and has been received well by fans,. The actor also has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and many other projects lined up.

–IANS

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