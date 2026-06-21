RPL: Mumbai Dreamers edge out hosts Hyderabad Heroes to continue their unbeaten run

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) The sixth day of the Rugby Premier League Season 2 witnessed Mumbai Dreamers edge out hosts Hyderabad Heroes 12-10 to continue their unbeaten run of five matches, the longest in the league while Bengaluru Bravehearts secured a straightforward win over the Chennai Bulls at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Bengaluru Bravehearts secure 33-12 win against Chennai Bulls vs (men)

Bengaluru Bravehearts made a bright start as Jonas Mikalcius opened the scoring on the left wing. Chennai Bulls responded in first-quarter stoppage time through Santiago Alvarez before Marcus Kershaw gave them the lead. With his immense pace, Ryan Apps levelled the contest in the third quarter, and sustained pressure allowed Ganesh Majhi to put Bengaluru back in front. Apps added his second try early in the final quarter, while Devendra Padir crossed over late as the Bravehearts controlled possession to seal the victory.

Mumbai Dreamers edge Hyderabad Heroes 12-10 (men)

The top-of-the-table clash began at a high tempo, with Mumbai Dreamers and Hyderabad Heroes matching each other's intensity before Diego Ardao gave the Heroes the lead late in the first quarter. Guillaume Bouche responded in a tightly contested second period to level the scores for the Dreamers. Strong defence from Mumbai kept the game finely balanced through the third quarter. Ardao struck again early in the final period to restore Hyderabad's advantage, but a late try from Lucas Mignot in extra time helped the Dreamers snatch victory and preserve their unbeaten run.

Later in the day, women’s franchises Chennai Bulls are set to take on the Mumbai Dreamers while Kolkata Banga Tigers will face the Delhi Redz. And men’s teams, Delhi Redz will clash with Kolkata Banga Tigers the last match of the day.

--IANS

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