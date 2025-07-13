Rozgar Melas: More than 10 lakh recruitment letters issued so far

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through Rozgar Melas across the country, according to the government.

The highest single-day distribution of over one lakh appointment letters was in February 2024. So far, 16 editions of Rozgar Mela have been organised across the country.

The first edition of Rozgar Mela was held on October 22, 2022. During this inaugural event, appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 recruits.

In the second edition on November 22, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in over 45 cities through video conferencing.

On Saturday, PM Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youths in government departments and organisations, during the 16th Rozgar Mela.

The Rozgar Mela took place at 47 locations across the country, helping young people join various Central Government Ministries and Departments.

The new recruits have joined the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and many other departments.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to create more job opportunities and strengthen the workforce across the nation.

“The Rozgar Melas primarily target youth aged 18 to 35, accommodating a range of academic qualifications, including those who have completed 8th, 10th, and 12th grades, as well as ITI, Diploma, and Graduate degrees. This also includes trained and certified candidates who meet the National Skills Qualifications Framework standards,” said the government.

Job seekers are mobilised and informed about the Rozgar Mela through various channels, such as print advertisements, bulk SMS, social media, and workshops at colleges and universities in and around the event's district.

In addition to job placements, Rozgar Melas feature several complementary activities, including counselling sessions for job seekers and their parents; Kaushal Melas for youth registration in new skill development training (PMKK/PMKVY); Mudra Loan Facilitation Counters and skill exhibitions where SSCs showcase their training models, equipment, and job roles.

The Rozgar Mela is a key government initiative to boost employment for youth across India. It connects job seekers directly with employers, helping address unemployment.

