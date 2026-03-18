Row over Rs 6.2 crore Yamuna boats as toxic froth sparks concern

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A political row and public criticism erupted on Wednesday after the Delhi government floated a tender worth Rs 6.2 crore for two “VIP inspection boats” meant for monitoring and survey operations on the Yamuna river, even as high levels of froth were seen floating on the river near Kalindi Kunj, raising environmental concerns.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department issued the tender on March 12 to procure two vessels, with each boat estimated to cost around Rs 3.1 crore. According to the tender document, the boats will be used for river monitoring, surveys and inspection visits by senior officials.

However, the move drew sharp criticism from the Congress.

Congress National Secretary Abhishek Dutt alleged that the government was focusing on expensive boats instead of tackling the worsening pollution in the Yamuna.

“Today, pink foam is visible in the Yamuna. Pink foam is a combination of sewage waste, industrial waste and dry waste. The pollution levels are thousands of times higher than what the Yamuna’s cleanliness levels should be. Yet, this government has no shame; they are buying boats worth Rs 6 crore today,” he told IANS.

Responding to the criticism, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said pollution in the Yamuna was the result of long-term negligence by previous governments.

“It is true that all of us are responsible to some extent for the Yamuna’s water turning pink. Drains used to flow directly into the Yamuna. The Congress ruled for 15 years and the Kejriwal government for 11 years, but there was negligence in installing effluent treatment plants (ETPs). If ETPs had been installed, the water would never have turned pink, it would not have been polluted and fish would not have died. But our government has come to power only a year ago; we have already started the work of cleaning the Yamuna,” he said.

BJP MLA Anil Goyal also defended the government, saying efforts to clean the river were already underway.

“Ever since our government was formed, cleaning of the Yamuna has been ongoing. Additionally, 22 drains flow into the Yamuna in Delhi, out of which 11 have been dyke-set and treatment plants installed,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents living near the river expressed concern over the visible pollution and froth in the water.

“As you can see, there is foam all over this. Now this drain will go and mix into the Yamuna river,” a local resident told IANS.

Another local said that the priority should be cleaning the river first.

“First clean the Yamuna, then run whatever boats you want. The Najafgarh drain, carrying polluted water and foam, continues to flow into the Yamuna, contaminating the river,” the resident added.

The development comes at a time when froth and polluted water continue to be seen at several stretches of the Yamuna, prompting criticism from the Opposition and residents over the government’s priorities.

--IANS

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