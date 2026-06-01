June 01, 2026 9:21 PM हिंदी

Rosamund Pike slams theatre attendee for texting during play

Rosamund Pike slams theatre attendee for texting during play

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) English actress Rosamund Pike takes a very dim view of distraction while performing. The actress recently scolded a member of the audience for texting while she was performing in London's West End.

The ‘Gone Girl’ star is currently appearing in legal drama Inter Alia at the Wyndham's Theatre and she surprised fans during a recent performance when she returned to the stage after the curtain came down to admonish someone in the crowd for using their phone while she was trying to act, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In a video of the moment posted on social media, Rosamund explained that during a crucial moment of the play, she saw someone using their phone.

She said, "I just wanted to say for anyone going to the theatre, it’s a huge thing that we’re trying to give you. I am trying to tell you a story, and I’m feeling you, and I hope you’re feeling me too. Somebody was texting in this part (of the play), you know who you are and I'm not going to single you out but you know it upsets the performance”.

She added, “Maybe it was very important. Maybe you're a doctor and you're saving someone's life and I hope you are. "ut we do see (these things), we do feel them. I've got you, I feel like I have to hold you and so when I feel that and see it, it's hard”.

As per The Times newspaper, an audience member who was in the crowd when Rosamund gave her speech said, "She suggested that someone texting in the climax of this devastatingly emotional play broke this bond”.

She further mentioned, “She seemed genuinely upset. We all felt a bit stunned. It’s a very emotional play. She indicated the area of the stalls where the person was sitting but said she would not single them out. She joked that maybe they were a doctor who saved someone’s life and she hoped that was the case”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rosamund won an Olivier Award earlier this year for her performance in Suzie Miller's play and it was recently confirmed the actress will be making her Broadway debut when the production transfers to New York in November.

Inter Alia will run at The Music Box Theatre in New York from November 10, 2026 to February 21, 2027.

--IANS

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