Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says fashion show ‘changed my life forever’ as she returns after 20 years

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has recalled how walking her first fashion show at the age of 19 changed her life and career.

Almost two decades later, Huntington-Whiteley’s set to return to the iconic runway, describing the moment as a special full-circle experience as she looks back on the opportunities, memories and friendships that shaped her journey

Taking to Instagram, Huntington-Whiteley shared a string of images from the times she strutted the runway in her two decade long career.

She wrote in the caption section: “Almost 20 years ago to the day, I walked my very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. I was 19 years old, just a few years into my modelling career, and little did I know that moment would change my life forever.”

“@victoriassecret was the first major brand to welcome me with open arms and celebrate me just as I was. A little wild, full of life and endlessly excited about what the future might hold.”

Huntington-Whiteley recalled being starstruck backstage taking pictures with her favourite “angels”.

“I remember being completely starstruck backstage, taking pictures with my favourite Angels, Gisele, Alessandra and Adriana, who so warmly took me under their wings. It was everything I had ever dreamed of and more.”

She went on to write: “The years I spent working with Victoria’s Secret opened countless doors, took me to places I could only have dreamed of and helped shape the career I have been so fortunate to have. It was a defining chapter of my life, one I will always look back on with immense gratitude, affection and pride.”

Huntington-Whiteley added: “And now, almost two decades later, to be returning to that very same runway feels incredibly special. I return a different woman from the girl who first stepped onto it. Older, hopefully a little wiser, with a family of my own and a lifetime of experiences I could never have imagined at 19. But with every bit of that same excitement, gratitude and spirit.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to walk alongside so many beautiful, bold and inspiring women this Sunday and experience all the creativity, fantasy and magic once again. Some dreams really do come full circle.”

--IANS

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