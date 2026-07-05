Rosenmueller gives mother perfect birthday gift, Shubhankar misses cut

Munich, June 5 (IANS) Thomas Rosenmueller carded the lowest round of the day on Saturday as he shot 7-under 65 to move into contention for the title at the BMW International Open.

Rosenmueller is now placed T-4 on the leaderboard with a total score of 11-under par (69-71-65) and is just two strokes shy of leaders Bernd Wiesberger (68-68-67) and Michael Hollick (66-68-69) who have a score of 13-under par.

Earlier Shubhankar Sharma (73-73) missed the cut on his return to competition after a long break. Yuvraj

Rosenmueller began his third round with a bogey for the second day in a row before making seven birdies and an eagle along with his two bogeys to card 7-under 65. After his round he stated, "I don't really have any expectations, I obviously made the cut on the number late yesterday. It's my mum's birthday today so I was trying to give her a birthday present, but no expectations because I know how this golf course can play and how thick the rough is in some areas.

Joint leader Bernd Wiesberger carded 5-under 67 to share the lead alongside Michael Hollick at 13-under par. Wiesberger made six birdies and one bogey in his third round to put himself into prime position to fight for the title. Michael Hollick, the other joint leader carded 3-under 69 after making four birdies and one bogey to share the lead.

In third place one stroke behind the leader is Carlos Ortiz with a score of 12-under par (67-67-70). Ortiz carded a score of 2-under 70 after making three birdies and one bogey during the third round.

Second day leader Hennie Du Plessis fell down to T-4 on the leaderboard alongside Thomas Rosenmueller. Du Plessis made two birdies and two bogeys in his third round to card a score of even par 72. His total score stands at 11-under par (64-69-72).

--IANS

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