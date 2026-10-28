Roopkumar Rathod finds spiritual solace in Banaras, says every morning marks a ‘rebirth of the soul’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer and music composer Roopkumar Rathod has shared a spiritual reflection from his visit to Banaras.

In his heartfelt note on Instagram, he said the holy city offered him something far more meaningful than the beautiful frames he initially set out to capture with his camera. Roopkumar spoke about finding a moment of stillness in the ancient city, which is known for its deep-rooted spiritual significance.

“With my camera in hand, I came searching for beautiful frames, but Banaras gifted me something far more precious... a moment of stillness in a world that never stops moving,” he wrote.

Sharing his thoughts on the spiritual essence of Kashi, he added, “In Kashi, morning does not merely dawn; every morning here marks the rebirth of the soul. Har Har Mahadev!”

He also shared pictures from his visit, offering glimpses of his exploration of the city. In one of the photographs, Roopkumar is seen holding a camera as he captures moments from the spiritual city of Banaras.

Meanwhile, Roopkumar Rathod recently paid tribute to his late friend and actor Satish Shah on his death anniversary. In an emotional Instagram post, the singer recalled Satish's warmth, sense of humour and kind-hearted nature.

Sharing a photograph with the actor, Roopkumar wrote, “Remembering my dearest friend Satish Shah on his death anniversary. Dear Satish, your laughter, your warmth, your wonderful sense of humour, and above all, your beautiful heart will always remain with me. Looking at this photograph brings back so many precious moments. How I wish we could share one more conversation, one more laugh, one more moment together. Some people leave this world, but they never leave our hearts. Miss you dearly, my friend. Until we meet again…”

Roopkumar Rathod recently lent his voice to recreated versions of the classic songs ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ and ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ for the film ‘Border 2,' which was released on January 23.

--IANS

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