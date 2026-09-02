Roop Kumar Rathod: I don’t just visit the jungle, I belong to its silence

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Veteran singer-composer Roop Kumar Rathod has opened up about his deep connection with nature, describing the jungle as more than just a place he visits.

Rathod took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself along with the variety of birds he spotted during his visit. The singer also shared how the silence, mystery and freedom of the wild offer him a sense of peace away from the noise of everyday life.

“Away from the noise, surrounded by trees, birds and the whispers of the wild, I feel a different kind of peace. I don’t just visit the jungle… I belong to its silence, its mystery, and its freedom,” Rathod wrote as the caption.

Talking about the veteran musician, he has appeared as a vocalist on albums since 1999. The song "Sandese Aate Hai", from the movie Border, became one of the breakthroughs of Rathod's career. He sang the song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" for the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and 'Maula Mere Maula' for the movie Anwar.

Roopkumar has also performed with the artists Trilok Gurtu, Ranjit Barot, and Abhijit Pohankar in fusion concerts

In August 2005, the comedy serial Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai featured Roopkumar and his wife in one of their episodes that showcased a friendly musical contest. In 2011, he released a Sufi album along with his wife Sunali Rathod called "Kalma".

Most recently,Rathod sang the recreated versions of classic tracks "Jaate Hue Lamhon" and "Ghar Kab Aaoge" for the movie Border 2. The film released on January 23.

“Border 2”, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

--IANS

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