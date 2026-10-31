Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy become inconsolable as they arrive at late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s residence to offer condolences

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actors and brothers Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy were overcome with emotion as they arrived to pay their last respects to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away on October 30 at the age of 59.

Visuals captured by IANS show both brothers standing alongside actor Sudanshu Pandey as they gathered at the filmmaker’s residence to offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Ronit was seen breaking down repeatedly and continued to weep for a considerable time, with those around him trying to console him.

Rohit, meanwhile, was also visibly emotional. He was seen wiping away his tears while speaking to others who had arrived to pay their last respects to Sanjay and offer support to his family.

The brothers were also seen interacting with Mumbai Police personnel at the location, who had arrived to inspect the circumstances surrounding the filmmaker’s death.

Rohit and Ronit shared a professional association with Sanjay, who had directed them in the 2017 film ‘Kaabil’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

The brothers played contrasting characters in the film, with Ronit portraying Madhavrao Shelar and Rohit playing Amit Shelar.

Rohit’s association with Sanjay extended beyond ‘Kaabil’. The actor had worked with the filmmaker in projects such as ‘Plan’ in 2004, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ in 2007 and ‘Mumbai Saga’ in 2021.

Beyond their professional association, Sanjay and Rohit also shared a love for motorcycles and biking. Sanjay was a passionate biker who often went on rides with friends. In October 2025, he shared glimpses of a Sunday morning ride with his buddies from Versova to Kala Ghoda in Mumbai, followed by an event.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Police, he reportedly slipped and fell in the bathroom late at night and sustained a head injury.

Other people, including family members and a house help, were present at the residence but were asleep and did not immediately become aware of the incident.

His family discovered him the following morning and alerted the police. The Versova Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sanjay made his directorial debut with ‘Aatish: Feel the Fire’ in 1994 and went on to direct films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Musafir’, ‘Zinda’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Jazbaa’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Known for his stylised action dramas and crime thrillers, he carved a distinct identity for himself in Hindi cinema. His last directorial venture, ‘The Miranda Brothers’, was released in 2025.

–IANS

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