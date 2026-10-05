'Rohit will be crucial in 2027 WC': Karthik praises ex-captain for Windies knock

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his measured knock in the third ODI against the West Indies in a tough situation, highlighting that his outing showed why he will be crucial for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

India lost their captain, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in the first three overs, and with conditions offering a bite for the fast bowlers, the Men in Blue were under the pump in the third rubber at the CA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

However, Rohit dropped the anchor and negated the tough period with Ruturaj Gaikwad before smashing 92 from 85 balls. Taking note of how Rohit sailed the ship through the tough shores before cashing in, former cricketers Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane heaped praise on the former captain, with the former highlighting that his innings proved why he will be crucial for the Men in Blue in the 2027 World Cup.

"The beauty of having experience is that they have seen this situation a lot before. If you take Rohit Sharma, when he saw the two early wickets fall, if you see he was on 20 for the first 40 balls with a 50 strike rate. That was because he knew he could trust himself and back it up and get those runs quickly.

"And then you see how quickly he moved to 92 after scoring less than a run-a ball. His strike rate went above 100, but he made that all up in the next 40 balls. In the first 40 balls, he took time, didn't allow wickets to fall and then in the next 40 balls, he went and smashed," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

With West Indies bowling well and reaping the rewards from the pitch, Rohit curbed his aggressive instincts to play time before going all guns blazing. Karthik believed that can also happen in South Africa, highlighting how experience can be crucial at that time.

"He saw Jayden Seales was bowling a good spell; Alzarri (Joseph) was bowling nice and sharp. He took time, waited for them to bowl in his areas and if not, I am happy to defend. To have that courage and conviction in that moment is what experience is.

"A lot of people would have tried to do a little more than they should because they would fear. A young Rohit Sharma would have made that mistake but today he has a wealth of experience. The same thing could have happen even in South Africa, and that's when the experience of a Rohit or Shubman or Virat can come through, where they are able to lower their gears down and say, 'okay I am not going to play big for the moment, and I know I can make up later," he added.

Rahane also praised Rohit for his knock. "It seemed the first time that the bowlers were getting help. West Indies had a good chance. But the way Rohit handled it was well; he left several balls, did not attack as he used to. He observed the situation and put up a strong partnership with Ruturaj before cashing in against spinners later," Rahane said.

--IANS

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