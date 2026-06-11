Rohit, Virat's presence an advantage for captain Gill in 2027 WC: Raina

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Former India batter Suresh Raina touched upon the importance of ODI skipper Shubman Gill having veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's experience by his side in the 2027 World Cup, saying, "The presence of experience from the two veterans can make all the difference."

Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from T20I and Test cricket, remain exclusively active in ODIs. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit was the top scorer with 648 runs in nine games at an average of 81.00 with five hundreds and a half-century. He also became the first batsman in World Cup history to score five centuries in a single edition.

In the 2023 edition, Kohli was the leading run-scorer, amassing a historic 765 runs in 11 innings. Sachin Tendulkar's record (673 runs) for most runs in a single edition. Kohli was named the Player of the Tournament.

"Physical and mental preparation will be key for Virat Kohli. He looks very strong in white-ball cricket. The same goes for Rohit Sharma. Both are proven run-scorers in ICC World Cups. Rohit topped the run charts in 2019, and Virat did the same in 2023. They have also won ICC trophies, which adds immense value to their leadership and presence. They know how to handle pressure in knockout games. They have been there, done that," Raina said on JioStar.

"Experience matters in big tournaments. The young batters around them will benefit from their guidance. For Shubman Gill, captaining India in a World Cup, having Rohit and Virat alongside him will be a huge advantage. Their experience will be invaluable on and off the field. In a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup, that kind of presence can make all the difference," he added.

Meanwhile, former spinner and coach Anil Kumble praised Gill for not letting the captaincy affect his batting.

"Shubman Gill is a very experienced captain. We have seen it in the IPL, he has rotated his bowlers well, used his spinners at the right time, and handled pressure situations with clarity. His form with the bat has not dipped. Sometimes, when players take up the captaincy role, they go through a dip in form. That is not the case with Shubman. He does not let the pressure of captaincy affect his batting. What helps him is the presence of experienced players around him.

"The Indian ODI team is very strong. Having players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the field helps him read the game better. They can guide him with field placements, bowling changes, and key tactical decisions. Shreyas Iyer is now the T20I captain, and he can share his inputs as well. So, Shubman doesn't have to carry the burden alone. He has the right mindset and the right people around him to succeed," he said.

India will play three ODIs against Afghanistan from June 13 in Dharamsala, followed by fixtures in Lucknow (June 17) and Chennai (June 20).

However, Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-ODI series against Afghanistan after injuring his hamstring during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's run to the IPL 2026 title last week. Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced him in the squad.

--IANS

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