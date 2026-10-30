Rohit Sharma reveals the story behind picking number 45 for his iconic jersey

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who hosts the gaming reality show ‘ Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, has shared the story behind his iconic number 45 jersey.

The personal story involves an early cricketing memory, a conversation with his mother, and a number that simply felt right to him.

During the conversation on the show actor Rahul Lohani asked Rohit about the significance of the number 45, saying, “Sir, 45 number jersey dekhte hi ya sunte hi samajh aa jaata hai logon ko ki Hitman aa gaya hai, Par ye 45 number kyun choose kiya aapne, sir?”

Recounting the story behind his choice, Rohit said, “It was a very simple logic, when I played cricket in a jersey for the first time, because when you wear a jersey, you have to choose a number. So people had already chosen all the numbers, number 5, number 8, number 9. I wanted a single-digit number, but everyone had already chosen. So, the only number left for me was 19. Because I just liked the number 19. So I put on the number 19 and I played too, in the Under-19”.

However, Rohit realised that he would have to reconsider his choice if he went on to represent the Indian team. Explaining how he discovered this, he shared, “Then after that, I think we were playing together at that time, but I can't remember the name right now. They told me, 'Hey brother, this is Under-19, you will play in the India team, you can't take this number.' So I said, 'Why?' dude, and he said, 'It's Rahul Dravid's number,' and Rahul Dravid was playing with number 19 at that time, and he was the captain”.

Rohit then sought advice from his mother, as he said, “So right after that, immediately in the evening, I reached the hotel and called mom. I told Mom, 'Mom, I can't play with this number.' Now you tell me which number I should play with. So, mom picked this number '45' for me”.

“Mom told me, 'Play with number 9, it will be good for you’. The number 9 had gone, I didn't want to play with the number 27. So I was really liking 4 and 5 being around. So I also gave this feedback to my mom that 4-5 looks much better, so I said, 'Mom, I'll take this number. This is also 9, and the number on the jersey 4-5 will look very good too’”, he added.

‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/