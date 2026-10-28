Rohit Sharma reveals how Rajpal Yadav’s films helped him overcome difficult days on the field

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) During the latest episode of 'Family Full House' host Rohit Sharma revealed how Rajpal Yadav’s films helped him overcome difficult days on the field.

Reliving some personal memories, Rohit said, “Jab mai khelta hu, out ho jata hu, hum match haar jaate hai toh jab hotel jata hu dukhi rehta hu toh mai aapki movie dekhta hu, woh movie dekhne ke baad subah jab uthta hu toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki kal toh kuch hua hi nahi, mai toh jaldi out hua hi nahi. (When I play and get out, or we lose a match, I feel sad and when I go to the hotel, and I watch your movie. After watching the movie, when I wake up in the morning, I feel like nothing has happened, like I didn’t get out early at all.)”

Rohit then even shared proof of just how much he enjoys Rajpal’s comedy. Asking the actor if he would like to see it, he said, “Toh proof ki baat, aap dekhna chahoge? (So you would like to see proof?)" After this, a video played from 2016, when Rohit used an app to create videos featuring Rajpal Yadav's dialogues.

Sharing some fond memories associated with the video, Rohit shared, “Ye 2016 ki baat hai. Ek app aaya karta tha. Woh app me aap aise video create karte the, toh maine bataya na jab na hum hotel me aate the khelne ke baad, hotel me baithke yehi karte the, toh ye tha proof mera, ye 2016 ki baat hai, 10 saal phle ki baat hai (This is from 2016. There used to be an app. On that app, you could create videos like this, so when we used to come to the hotel after playing, we used to do this while sitting in the hotel, so this was my proof. This is from 2016, from 10 years ago).”

'Family Full House' hosted by Rohit Sharma airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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