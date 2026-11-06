Rohit Sharma recalls iconic first ODI double century, says 16 sixes was ‘a record in ODI cricket’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Former India captain Rohit Sharma revisited one of the most memorable innings of his career as entrepreneur.

Shark Tank India judge Ritesh Agarwal recalled the cricketer's record-breaking first double century during an upcoming episode of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.

The special Diwali episode of the show features Shark Tank India sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal alongside comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Harsh Gujral, Aakash Gupta and Rahul Dua.

During the episode, Ritesh took Rohit down memory lane to his historic first ODI double century, which came against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013, a day before Diwali. The conversation saw Rohit reflect on the significance of the innings, India’s series win and his record-breaking six-hitting feat.

Talking about how Diwali has often coincided with cricket for Rohit, Ritesh asked, “Rohit bhai, hamare Diwali mein hum log mithai khate hain, patake jalate hain, par aap toh kayi baar Diwali mein cricket khel rahe hote ho. Meri ek bahut amazing memory cricket dekhne ki 2013, ek din Diwali se pehle aapke 200 run Bangalore mein. Kya aapki sabse Diwali memory woh hai ya koi aur hai?”

(Rohit bhai, during Diwali we eat sweets and burst crackers, but you have often been playing cricket during Diwali. One of my amazing memories of watching cricket is from 2013, when you scored 200 runs in Bangalore, a day before Diwali. Is that your most memorable Diwali memory, or is there another one?)

Rohit agreed that the innings remains his most memorable Diwali cricket memory. He recalled how it came at a crucial stage of the series against Australia.

“Bilkul, wahi hai. Mera sabse pehla double century tha aur woh aise time pe aaya jahan par humein series jeetna tha. Hamara Australia aur India ka do-do ho chuka tha, level up the score. Woh series ka aakhri match tha, toh mera pehla double 100 tha, series bhi jeet gaye. Bangalore mein record ho gaya, humne 398 run banaye hain, phir bhi hum shayad 20 ya 25 run se hi jeete the woh match.”

(Absolutely, that is the one. It was my first double century and it came at a time when we had to win the series. Australia and India were level at 2-2. It was the last match of the series, so it was my first double century and we also won the series. A record was created in Bangalore, we scored 398 runs, and yet we probably won that match by only 20 or 25 runs)

Adding to the nostalgic conversation, Ritesh recalled another remarkable aspect of the innings, highlighting Rohit’s incredible six-hitting achievement.

“Rohit bhai, mujhe ye bhi yaad hai, aapne 16 chhakke maare the.” (Rohit bhai, I also remember that you had hit 16 sixes)

Rohit reflected on the milestone, explaining that the feat was a record in ODI cricket at the time. "Woh apne aap mein ek record tha ODI cricket mein, kisi bhi innings mein itne chhakke pehle kabhi nahi lage the individually.” (That in itself was a record in ODI cricket. Never before had so many sixes been hit individually in an innings)

Keeping the conversation going, Ritesh playfully asked Rohit whether the record could be broken during his upcoming trip to New Zealand.

“Abhi aap New Zealand jaane wale ho, toh ye record wahan pe tootega?” (You are now going to New Zealand, so will this record be broken there?)

Responding with his trademark confidence and sporting spirit, Rohit said, “Koshish toh karunga, sir.” (I will certainly try, sir)

–IANS

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