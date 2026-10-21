Rohit Sharma recalls childhood financial struggles, says he could not afford to watch films in theatres

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has recalled his childhood days, revealing that his family’s financial circumstances did not allow him to afford visits to cinema halls.

The cricketer shared the memory on the show “Family Full House,” where he spoke about his first movie-going experience and how his friends made it possible. During the conversation, Chunky Panday asked Rohit about his first cinema experience. He asked, “Hum log sab cricket match dekhte hai TV pe itna maza aata hai, lekin jab stadium me jaate hai toh dhamaal ho jata hai, bhai jo chauke chakke lagte hai jo wicket girte hai bohot maza aata hai, similarly jab hum picture TV pe dekhte hai maza aata hai lekin jo cinema theatre me dekhte hai toh bohot jyada maza aata hai, mujhe bataiye aapka phla experience jab aap cinema gaye the, kiski picture dekhne gaye the, kuch yaad hai aapko.” (“We all enjoy watching cricket matches on television, but the excitement is on another level when we watch them live in a stadium. The fours, sixes and wickets make the experience so much more thrilling. Similarly, watching a film on television is enjoyable, but watching it in a cinema hall is an entirely different experience. Tell me about your first visit to a cinema hall. Which film did you go to watch? Do you remember anything about it?”)

Recalling his childhood, Rohit Sharma revealed that his family’s financial circumstances meant he could not afford to visit a cinema hall. However, his friends came to his rescue and made his first movie-going experience possible. Sharing the memory, he said, “Humare bachpan me toh jaane nhi mila kyuki humari ghar ki kuch haalatein aisi thi ki hum movie theatre me jana afford nhi kar sakte the lekin mere dost log kaafi mere pe meherbaan the, toh mere dosto ne mujhe pheli movie dikhayi thi woh thi Horror movie.. Kyuki woh theatre mere ghar ke bilkul paas me tha aur woh movie vha chal rhi thi toh humne decide kiya ki chalo yehi movie dekh lete hai kyuki mere paas choice nhi tha mere dosto ke paas choice tha kyuki dost ticket ka paisa nikal rhe the, jaha vo hume leke gaye hum udhar chale gaye, lekin bada maza aaya kyuki aksar hum saare dost log sath me, kuch bhi krte hai toh bohot maza aata hi hai, I think it was great fun we enjoyed it and the movie was top class.” (When I was a child, I couldn’t go to cinema halls because my family’s financial circumstances were such that we couldn’t afford it. However, my friends were very kind to me, and they took me to watch my first film, which was a horror movie. The theatre was very close to my house, and since that film was playing there, we decided to watch it. I didn’t have a choice because my friends were paying for the tickets, so we went wherever they chose to take us. But I had a great time because whenever all of us friends got together and did anything, it was always a lot of fun. I think it was a great experience. We really enjoyed it, and the movie was top-class.”)

In the latest episode of “Family Full House” with Rohit Sharma, Chunky drew a parallel between the excitement of watching a cricket match live in a stadium and the experience of watching a film in a cinema hall. The ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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