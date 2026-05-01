Rohit Saraf bumps into Tabu on a flight, says ‘Only she can make a flight fun’

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf was in for a pleasant mid-air surprise after he bumped into Bollywood actress Tabu during a flight.

Sharing a cheerful selfie with the star on his social media account, Rohit gave a glimpse of their fun travel moment.

He captioned the post as, “only @tabutiful can make a flight fun”

In the picture, Rohit is seen smiling while clicking a selfie inside the aircraft. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, the actor looked smart.

Beside him, Tabu looked elegant in a minimal make-up look posing for the camera.

Talking about Rohit Saraf, on the professional front, the actor began his acting journey as a teenager and made his screen debut with television before transitioning into films.

He was initially seen in shows like Best Friends Forever? before making his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016 where he essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's younger brother

He later gained popularity through projects like The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, Mismatched, Vikram Vedha, and Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Talking about Tabu, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for around four decades in Indian cinema.

The actress has done over 100 films across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English cinema.

Her acclaimed films include Maachis, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, The Namesake, Andhadhun, Drishyam, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Her recent project was Bhoot Bangla and she is now all set to be seen in the movie King 100, to release down South.

–IANS

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