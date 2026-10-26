Rohit Raj Goyal lauds wife Deepika Singh for taking care of his father with special needs

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Television director Rohit Raj Goyal has heaped praise on his wife, actress Deepika Singh, for accepting his family and lovingly taking care of his father, who has special needs.

He revealed that people once believed that the children in his family would never get married and that his father would end up begging, but Deepika's acceptance and support changed their perception.

Speaking on the reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’, Rohit, who got emotional, opened up about Deepika's decision to marry him at the peak of her career and embrace the responsibilities of being part of a joint family.

“Jaise unhone kaha, main unka aashiq hoon. Toh koi aashiq aisa nahi karega. Apne career ke peak par woh shaadi karne ka faisla leti hain, aur woh bhi aise ladke se jo joint family mein rehta hai. Unhone poori family ko accept kiya, unki maa, papa, bhai aur bhabhi ko.” (Like she said, I am her lover. No lover would do something like this. At the peak of her career, she decided to get married, and that too to a man who lives in a joint family. She accepted the entire family, his mother, father, brother and his brother's wife.)

Rohit then spoke about his father and the special bond he shares with Deepika, highlighting how she makes an effort to understand him and care for him.

“Jaise hum special needs wale bachchon ko kehte hain, waise hi papa bhi special child hain. Unhe accept karna, unse baat karna aur unka khayal rakhna, yeh sirf Deepika karti hain.” (Just as we refer to children with special needs, my father is also a child with special needs. Accepting him, talking to him and taking care of him, only Deepika does that.)

Recalling the hurtful remarks people would make about his family, Rohit said, “Jab log mere papa ko dekhte the, toh kehte the ki inke bachchon ki shaadi bhi nahi hogi. Pata nahi kahan bheekh maangenge. Lekin jis din hamari shaadi hui, itne saare log shaadi dekhne aaye. Yeh sab sirf unki wajah se hai. Mera matlab, unke liye.” (When people saw my father, they used to say that his children would never get married and that we would end up begging somewhere. But on the day we got married, so many people came to witness the wedding. This is all because of her)

To this, Deepika penned a message and wrote, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ye baat sabke saamne aayegi, par Rohit ji ne dil se sab keh diya. I was speechless because I had no idea he was going to share this. His family’s respect means a lot to me. I am just so proud of him for everything he has achieved on his own, with so much hard work, patience and with my mother-in-law prayers and blessings.”

Talking about the love story of Rohit and Deepika, it began on the sets of the television show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, where Deepika played the popular character Sandhya Rathi and Rohit worked as a director.

Their professional association gradually blossomed into a relationship, and the couple tied the knot on May 2, 2014, in Mumbai.

The couple later welcomed their son, Soham, in May 2017.

–IANS

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