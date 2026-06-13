Ira Khan on 25 years of ‘Lagaan’: My mamma made a beautiful film

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has expressed pride in her mother, Reena Dutta, for producing the acclaimed film ‘Lagaan’, which has clocked 25 years in Hindi cinema and has been re-released.

"My mamma made a beautiful film," alongside hashtags #lagaan #producer #proud,” wrote Ira, who was heard cheering for her mother after Reena Datta's name flashed on the big screen as the Executive Producer in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and Reena, who got married in 1986. They were married for 16 years before divorcing in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid, who made his acting debut in 2024 OTT film “Maharaj”.

The superstar then got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, but they amicably divorced in 2021. They have a son named Azad Rao Khan, who was born in 2011 via surrogacy.

The actor is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. They confirmed their relationship in 2025. On July 5, the two are set to tie the knot.

Talking about Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, the film was released in 2001. The epic period sports drama film also stars Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

As per the given synopsis, the film was set during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India in 1893.

It traces the story of the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe.

Lagaan clashed with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 on the day of release at the box-office. It was the third, and as of 2025 the last, Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mother India and Salaam Bombay!

--IANS

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