PM Modi hails ‘12 Years of Yuva Shakti’, says NDA govt committed to youth-led development

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the achievements of India’s youth under the theme ‘12 Years of Yuva Shakti’, stating that the NDA government remains firmly committed to youth-led development and creating opportunities for young Indians to realise their aspirations.

Taking to X with the hashtag #12YearsOfYuvaShakti, PM Modi said: "The NDA Government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations."

Highlighting the government's initiatives aimed at empowering young people, the Prime Minister said that programmes such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India, and the Atal Innovation Mission have helped create an ecosystem that promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise.

"Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise. Today, India is among the world’s leading StartUp destinations and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages," he said.

PM Modi noted that Indian youth are making significant contributions across a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, manufacturing, space exploration, semiconductors, and drone technology.

"India’s youth are making their mark across various sectors, from science and technology to manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. It is heartening to see young Indians contributing to areas that will shape the future of our nation and the world," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the achievements of young Indian athletes, saying they have consistently enhanced the nation’s pride through their performances in international competitions.

"Our youth have also brought immense glory to the nation in the field of sports. In numerous international competitions, young Indian athletes have consistently enhanced national pride. At the same time, a stronger sporting ecosystem, better infrastructure and greater support for athletes are creating new opportunities for young talent and encouraging them to pursue sports," he said.

Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed a significant transformation guided by the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'. During this period, the government launched several flagship programmes aimed at empowering the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

It has placed special emphasis on harnessing the potential of the country’s youth, positioning them at the centre of India’s growth story and next-generation reforms. More than 12 crore entrepreneurs have received loans under the PM Mudra Yojana, enabling many young Indians to pursue self-employment and business opportunities.

According to official figures, more than 60 lakh youth have benefited under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, while over 1.6 crore young people have received training under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The growing pool of skilled workers has strengthened the Make in India initiative and supported industrial growth.

The government has also distributed over 12 lakh appointment letters through Rozgar Melas, helping young job seekers access employment opportunities.

India’s startup ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with more than 2.2 lakh startups generating over 23 lakh jobs. In addition, around 16 lakh innovation projects developed by students have strengthened the country's culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Under the PM-SETU scheme, Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), equipping young people with industry-ready skills. With sustained government support and the energy of India’s youth, the country is witnessing a new era of growth, innovation and self-reliance.

--IANS

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