Rohed Khan on Qazi Touqeer faking illness inside 'BB20' house: He just wanted to get sympathy

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Rohed Khan, who was recently eliminated from the 'Bigg Boss 20' house, talked about host Salman Khan exposing co-contestant Qazi Touqeer during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. He said that Qazi is fooling people and just wants to get sympathy.

He was asked, "What do you think about Qazi? What do you think about Qazi’s game and the drama that Salman exposed? Do you think everyone is jealous of him, or is it a plus point for him?"

Rohed told IANS, "When I came out and found out that he was telling people that he was going to do this and that, I found the game amazing. But look at it from the contestants’ point of view. We didn’t know that he was talking to the audience and telling them, “I am going to do this and that.” We thought he was just making fun of his illness and sympathising with himself. Because whenever I used to argue with him, he would say, 'I am a patient. Don’t say anything to me'."

Sharing why he did not hug Qazi while leaving the 'Big Boss' house, Rohed said, "After I got evicted, I felt cheated. But when I came home and saw everything, I understood his game and I respected his game. I shook his hand. I didn’t hug him because I was still mad at him. But when he comes out, I will hug him and talk to him."

He added that "If he had told me from the beginning that this was a game and that he was just acting, maybe I could have openly told him my opinion."

Rohed recalled telling Qazi that he was a very good actor.

"I told him this jokingly. He started crying and said, “You are making fun of my illness.” So, that stopped my game. If we had known from the first week that Qazi was just doing it for the public, I could have been more open with him. So, I felt a little like I should have told him that I could have openly played the game with him," he concluded.

--IANS

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