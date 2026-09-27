Narayani river crosses danger level in Nepal, posing risk along Gandak

Kathmandu, Sep 27 (IANS) Nepali authorities have issued a special flood warning after the Narayani River crossed its danger level in parts of southern Chitwan and Nawalparasi districts, with the water level continuing to rise.

Flooding in the transboundary river, known as the Gandak in India, could also affect downstream areas in the neighbouring country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued the flood warning on Sunday morning and urged residents living along the banks of the Narayani River to move away from the river and to higher ground, considering the risk to lives and property.

According to a special flood forecast and advisory bulletin issued by the Centre of Hydrology and Water Resources Research (CHWRR) at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the water level of the Narayani River had risen to around 11 metres, well above the designated danger level of 9 metres.

The CHWRR said the water level at the Devghat flood monitoring station in Chitwan district is expected to keep rising until this afternoon and could peak at about 13 metres around 11 a.m.

“There is a high likelihood that the water level will remain above the danger level until the evening,” the CHWRR said, adding that high flows are also expected to continue in the Narayani’s tributaries through the afternoon.

The Kali Gandaki River, one of the Narayani’s major tributaries, has recorded a flow significantly above its danger level, while the Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraundi and Chepe rivers are flowing above their warning levels and continue to rise. The Budhi Gandaki and Trishuli rivers have also approached their warning levels, with flows continuing to increase.

The CHWRR said the high flow has created a high risk of flooding and inundation in low-lying and flood-prone areas along the Narayani River in Chitwan and Nawalparasi East and West districts—all three districts border India.

Nepali authorities have also advised people to avoid travelling along the banks of the Narayani and its tributaries and to avoid unnecessary movement near riverbanks, bridges, embankments and other vulnerable locations.

People living along the Kali Gandaki, Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraundi, Chepe, Budhi Gandaki and Trishuli rivers and their tributaries have been urged to remain on high alert until the evening.

The authorities have asked residents to follow flood-related information and instructions issued by local administrations, security agencies and other relevant authorities.

Nepal, which was hit hard by devastating floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, has been experiencing incessant rainfall in several parts of the country since September 24.

A rainfall-triggered landslide buried a house in Bhaskatta, Mathagadhi Rural Municipality, Palpa district, in western Nepal early Sunday, leaving three people missing, Nepal Police said. A police team has been deployed to carry out the rescue operation, police said.

Meanwhile, flooding in the Kali Gandaki River swept away 25 houses in the Farse area of Jaljala Rural Municipality-8 in Parbat district, according to police. “Of the approximately 80 houses in the settlement, 25 have been swept away, while the remaining houses are at risk,” police said.

“No human casualties have been reported, and all residents of the settlement have been relocated to a safe location,” police added.

--IANS

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