Kunal Kemmu reflects on the incredible 'Vibe' journey with some unseen glimpses

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu decided to turn back the clock and reflect on his journey of making the thriller comedy 'Vibe'.

In his latest post on Insta, Kunal shared how they commenced their journey with the blessings of 'Ganpati Bappa'.

"Day 1 of Vibe. Jitters, excitement and nerves. Nothing can start without the blessings of Bappa and family right by your side. That’s how we began this journey (sic)," he wrote.

Kunal also uploaded a photo with co-star Preity Zinta, and praising her performance, he shared, "The absolute superstar @realpz as madam H, bringing the grace and the charm covered with the no nonsense badass attitude."

He also gave us a glimpse of how he juggled his dual role as both the director and actor of the project.

The picture was captioned, "In between checking the frame and acting in it."

We could also see Kunal planning his shots and discussing scenes with his team.

Towards the end, Kunal posted a video, expressing his gratitude to all those who have been a part of 'Vibe'.

He penned a nostalgic note along with the clip that went, "It’s been an incredible journey making Vibe. Just a few glimpses and moments from the making of the film. A big thank you to each and every person who has been a part of this film and helped me bring it to life on the big screen. A big thank you to all who came to the cinemas and watched the film and continue to do so. Thank you for all the love (red heart and hugs emoji)".

Written, produced and directed by Kunal Khemu, 'Vibe' also features Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in significant roles, along with others.

The project marked Kunal Khemu's second film as a writer and director after the 2024 release 'Madgaon Express'.

--IANS

pm/