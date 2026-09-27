September 27, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain seek forgiveness as part of Uttam Kshama

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain seek forgiveness as part of Uttam Kshama

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain sought forgiveness for any hurt they have caused, knowingly and unknowingly as part of the Uttam Kshama.

Ankita took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of glimpses from her temple visit with husband, Vicky. Donning a traditional look in an orange saree, Ankita was seen taking part in the festivities with full enthusiasm.

Asking for forgiveness from all, Ankita wrote the caption, "With a clean heart, we seek forgiveness for any hurt caused knowingly or unknowingly. Micchami Dukkadam (Folded hands emoji) Uttam Kshama (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Ankita and Vicky's 'Laughter Chef' co-contestant, actor Arjun Bijlani, shared a hilarious comment saying, "Chal maaf kiya," followed by a laughing-with-tears emoji.

For those who do not know, the festival of Uttam Kshama is a significant event in the Digambar Jain tradition. It is the first day of the Das Lakshan Mahaparva, observed by Digambar Jains as a period of spiritual contemplation, prayer, and fasting. During this time, they also practice specific ethical values aimed at self-improvement and inner purification.

Before this, Ankita hosted a grand celebration of the Gauri-Ganpati festival at her home with family and friends. Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor, who is believed to be an extremely close friend and mentor of Ankita, was also in attendance.

In a video on social media, Ankita was seen explaining the significance of Gauri Sthapna and the various traditions associated with the festival to Ektaa. Ankita told Ektaa about the importance of Gauri Maa's arrival and how the tradition is observed in Maharashtrian households.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress said that Gauri Maa comes to her maika (maternal home) during the festival and after spending some time, she returns along with her son, Lord Ganesha, and the departure of Maa Gauri is marked through the Gauri-Ganpati Visarjan.

--IANS

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