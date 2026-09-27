India’s renewable energy hub Khavda gets its own pin code

Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Giving India’s renewable energy hub a distinct geographic identity, the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Kutch, Gujarat, has been assigned a dedicated postal index number (PIN) code — 370246 — along with its own India Post delivery office.

Khavda Post Office will provide Speed Post, parcel booking and delivery, Post Office Savings Bank products and India Post Payments Bank services, including Aadhaar-enabled digital banking.

The dedicated postal facility comes as Khavda has evolved from a sparsely inhabited part of Kutch into a large renewable energy hub with a growing workforce, residential townships and supporting infrastructure.

Postal services in the area were earlier routed through the Post Office, which is about 70 km away and Kuran Branch Post Office.

With the expansion of the renewable energy park and the increase in the number of people living and working there, a dedicated facility was required.

The new PIN code gives the renewable energy park a distinct postal address, connecting it directly to India Post’s delivery network and supporting the everyday requirements of businesses, workers and service providers at the site.

A PIN code also plays a wider role in determining serviceability for banking, insurance, logistics, and e-commerce services.

For Khavda, ‘370246’ creates a unique geographic identity for the renewable energy hub, distinguishing it from surrounding areas and reflecting its growing importance as a centre of economic activity, infrastructure development and strategic national significance.

The dedicated PIN code is another reflection of how Khavda has transformed since the Adani Group began developing the renewable energy project in the region.

The renewable energy park is being developed by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and other developers. The AGEL plant is spread across approximately 538 sq km.

More than 10 GW of renewable energy capacity is already operational at Khavda by Adani, with the AGEL project targeted to reach 30 GW by 2029.

The Adani Green Energy plant has about 15,000 workers and staff residing at site, with healthcare facilities, retail outlets, recreation areas and banking services supporting the growing community.

--IANS

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