Iulia Vântur on witnessing Ganpati Visarjan for first time: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this; it’s a holy experience’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress and singer Iulia Vântur opened up about experiencing Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai for the first time. She described the celebration as a beautiful and spiritual experience.

Speaking to the media at an event in Mumbai, Iulia said she was happy to witness the festivities and see people come together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. “It’s a very good experience. It’s my first experience of Ganpati Visarjan. It’s a beautiful and special experience for me, definitely. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” she said.

The Romanian singer said she was particularly touched by the sight of thousands of people coming together to celebrate the final day of the festival. “It’s so beautiful to see so many people getting together to celebrate Ganpati, the last day of Visarjan. So, I’m happy to be here,” she added. Calling the experience a spiritual one, Iulia revealed that she had also made a wish to Lord Ganesha.

“It’s so nice to see so many people coming together to celebrate Ganpati and Visarjan today. So, it’s a holy experience. Yes, I whispered already to Ganpati’s ear, to Ganesha’s ear. I already put my wish, asked my wish from Ganpati,” she said.

Iulia Vântur was joined by Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla and Donal Bisht, along with Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC, as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha during Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai.

Ganpati Visarjan marks the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and immerse the idols in water amid prayers, music and celebrations.

Iulia Vântur hails from Iași, Romania. She began her career at the age of 15 as a model before venturing into television in Romania. She has also been associated with international film projects. Her performance in the short film ‘Echoes of Us’ earned recognition on the international film festival circuit, with the film reportedly receiving more than 80 awards, including several Best Actress honors for Vântur’s performance.

--IANS

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