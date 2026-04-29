Rocking Star Yash’s 'Toxic' release postponed; makers say film's release date shifted for larger global release

Bangalore, April 29 (IANS) The makers of director Geethu Mohandas's 'Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups', featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, have now announced that the film's release was being postponed in the wake of the overwhelming response it had received at CinemaCon.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the makers of the film, on Wednesday announced that the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had been rescheduled. The film, which was earlier set to release on June 4 this year will now arrive in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon.

The decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders. Sources close to the unit claimed that the reception had opened up opportunities for a significantly wider international release, prompting the team to revisit and realign its release strategy.

In a statement, actor Yash, who plays the lead in the film, said, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

Confirming that Toxic had been completed, he further said, "We are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon."

The actor added, "At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part—for the Indian film industry and for all of us—by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have."

He concluded the statement saying, "Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.”

For the unaware, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon.

--IANS

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