Robert Pattinson shares why he loves playing the villain

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson doesn’t like to play up to people’s expectations. The actor has shared that he loves to "lower people's expectations" of himself by playing a villain.

The 40-year-old actor relished playing Antinous, the main antagonist in Sir Christopher Nolan's epic ‘The Odyssey’, and also shapeshifting Scytale in Dune: Part Three because he enjoys challenging perceptions, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if he likes exploring his bad side, he told’ People’ magazine, “I do. I like lowering people’s expectations; that’s always my favourite, that’s always my place to be. Undersell and overdeliver, that’s my motto”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, however, he stressed that Antinous, who vies for the affections of Penelope (Anne Hathaway) in the years her husband Oydsseus (Matt Damon) is missing, isn't "really" a bad guy.

He said, “I don’t think he’s really the bad guy. I think he’s just like. It’s a love story, it’s a love story. Penelope is just waiting for Antinous to get older”.

Robert revealed he also likes to find a "quirk" in his characters to help get comfortable and make the roles his own.

He said, "There’s always one little thing that you kind of do every movie, I always find some kind of little quirk. I’m trying to remember what it was on this. I remember doing something which a lot of people thought I was very strange doing, but I can’t remember (what)”.

The British actor is joined in both ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’ by his The Drama co-star Zendaya. But Robert admitted he "didn't even recognise" his friend when she was filming ‘The Odyssey’.

--IANS

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