Robert Pattinson on his role in ‘The Odyssey’: It’s kind of like Jacob in ‘Twilight’

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has discussed about his character Antinous in “The Odyssey” and compared the role in the Christopher Nolan-helmed movie to Taylor Lautner’s Jacob in the Twilight movie franchise, 15 years after he last played Edward Cullen.

“I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it—it’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight,” he told MTV UK, reports deadline.com.

Pattinson added, “What The Odyssey is about — Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys and I’m just trying to like help her make a decision. It’s like, ‘It’s fine. He’s dead, get over it.'”

An adaptation of one of the first stories in human history, The Odyssey follows Odysseus through the incredible trials and mythical encounters he faces on his decade-long journey home to wife Penelope and son Telemachus after the Trojan War.

Pattinson stars as Antinous, a suitor vying for Penelope’s hand in marriage and Odysseus’ throne overseeing the kingdom of Ithaca.

The film also stars Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth and more.

In 2008, Pattinson starred in his breakout role as Edward Cullen in Twilight, based on the books by Stephenie Meyer.

The sparkly vampire competed with werewolf Jacob Black for the affection of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga franchise, which included New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn — Part 1 and Breaking Dawn — Part 2, reports deadline.com.

Talking about Pattinson, he is known for starring in both major studio productions and independent films, in which he often portrays eccentric characters across a diverse range of genres. The actor has been ranked among the world's highest-paid actors.

--IANS

dc/