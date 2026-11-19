Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The makers of Emraan Hashmi’s “Gunmaaster G9” have revisited an original composition by the late Bappi Lahiri. The filmmaker says Bappi Lahiri's music has a personality, energy that’s impossible to replicate.

Director Aditya Datt says, "Bappi da's music has a personality and energy that is impossible to replicate. With the Gunmaaster G9 promotional title track, our intention was never to compete with or replace the original.”

“We wanted to pay our respects to a composition that carries so much nostalgia and give it a fresh musical treatment that connects with today's audience. It was important for us to approach this with humility because the legacy of Bappi da's music is something we deeply respect."

The original track, “Mausam Hai Gaane Ka”, featured in the 1979 spy thriller Surakksha, directed by Ravikant Nagaich. The promotional track has been recreated by Vikram Montrose, who has also handled its music production, arrangement and sound design.

The new version features vocals by Bassick, Bappi Lahiri, Annette Pinto and Montrose. While Bappi and Annette were the original singers, Bassick has penned fresh lyrics, with the original lyrics credited to Farooq Qaiser.

Producer Deepak Mukut adds, "Bappi da has given Hindi cinema some unforgettable music, and his compositions continue to find listeners across generations. Bringing one of his original songs into the world of Gunmaaster G9 was our way of celebrating that legacy.”

“We are conscious of the responsibility that comes with recreating a song associated with such a celebrated musician. This is our humble tribute, and we hope audiences enjoy this new interpretation while continuing to cherish the original."

The Gunmaaster G9 title track is out now and streaming on Saregama Music across platforms.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, along with Abhishek Singh, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. Gunmaaster G9 is a SRE Studio LLP production.

PEN Marudhar is the all-India distributor of the film and Phars films is the overseas distributor.

--IANS

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