Perth, Nov 19 (IANS) Cameron Bancroft admitted that he felt "really freed and really happy" after revealing his account of the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate, which saw him, and then captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner, serve bans.

Bancroft released a 4000-word article in the West Australian, where he claimed that the "whole team" knew about the use of the sandpaper during the 2018 South Africa series and also that he "did not give a complete and truthful account" when he was investigated by Cricket Australia in the aftermath of the scandal.

Speaking a day after his explosive revelations, Bancroft admitted he felt "freed and really happy" after detailing the "withheld important details" of the scandal.

"Well, look, obviously yesterday was a really big day for me," he told Nine. "Really emotional day and obviously (I’ve) been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time, so I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that."

Meanwhile, he was open to joining Cricket Australia's (CA) independent forum for willing players to speak about the scandal. "And obviously now there’s a process in place which Cricket Australia and Todd (Greenberg) have put, and yeah, I look forward to being a part of that process," he added.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins maintained that he was not aware of the ball-tampering attempts during the tour. His agent, Neil Maxwell, issued a statement to reiterate the captain's stance.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said on Thursday morning, as per Cricinfo. "He's been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot.

"We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

"Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," he added.

--IANS

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